Insider Buying: Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Purchases C$498,834.88 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Director Ghislain Houle purchased 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,834.88.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.3 %

GIL opened at C$52.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.06. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of C$36.42 and a twelve month high of C$52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$938.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.80.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

