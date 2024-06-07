Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Thaddeus Darden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $18,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,041.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRNT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 428,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GRNT shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

