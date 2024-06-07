Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Thaddeus Darden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $18,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,041.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GRNT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 428,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have commented on GRNT shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
