Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Acquires 524,340 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,962,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

