Insider Buying: Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Director Purchases $100,324.33 in Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $100,324.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TCBS opened at $14.30 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 117.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

