Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CFO Sells 6,920 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alector Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $4.37 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $421.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alector by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,875,000 after buying an additional 4,481,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alector by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 526,037 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 33.3% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 326,964 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 16.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 211.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 301,936 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

