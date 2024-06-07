Insider Selling: Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Sells 14,450,867 Shares of Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Page sold 14,450,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.22), for a total value of £24,999,999.91 ($32,030,749.40).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Up 2.6 %

Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 178.20 ($2.28) on Friday. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203 ($2.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £526.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,227.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.96.

Alfa Financial Software Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.00%.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

