Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Sells 18,870 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE DT traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,782. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

