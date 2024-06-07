Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $1,208,169.60 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,065,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $872,826.24.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76.

On Thursday, March 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 72.5% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

