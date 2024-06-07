Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total transaction of C$364,381.00.
J. Ian Giffen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, J. Ian Giffen sold 5,200 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.41, for a total value of C$808,140.32.
- On Thursday, March 21st, J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total value of C$770,691.50.
Kinaxis Price Performance
Shares of KXS opened at C$151.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$150.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$152.19. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$191.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 210.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on KXS. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$199.44.
View Our Latest Analysis on KXS
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinaxis
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.