Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total transaction of C$364,381.00.

J. Ian Giffen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinaxis alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, J. Ian Giffen sold 5,200 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.41, for a total value of C$808,140.32.

On Thursday, March 21st, J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total value of C$770,691.50.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of KXS opened at C$151.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$150.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$152.19. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$191.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 210.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of C$160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KXS. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$199.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on KXS

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.