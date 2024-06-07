Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Sells $922,483.80 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,297,287.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Matterport Stock Down 0.9 %
MTTR stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. Equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
