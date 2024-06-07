Insider Selling: Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Sells 10,034 Shares of Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £15,853.72 ($20,312.26).

Ninety One Group Price Performance

N91 stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 158.90 ($2.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,689. The stock has a market cap of £989.36 million, a PE ratio of 870.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.90 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.50). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.34.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,222.22%.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

