Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $141,150.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $142,650.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $219,400.00.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,181 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $9,262,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,854,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 558,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLMA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

