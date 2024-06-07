Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CAO Sells $149,336.04 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oscar Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $19.50 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

