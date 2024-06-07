Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 248 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.91. 425,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,627. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.28 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.