Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $432,371.28 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ScanSource Stock Down 0.6 %

ScanSource stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ScanSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.