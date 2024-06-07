Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $432,371.28 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ScanSource Stock Down 0.6 %
ScanSource stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ScanSource
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
