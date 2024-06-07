Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) EVP Sells $107,760.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $107,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SCSC stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

