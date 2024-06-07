Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Major Shareholder Sells 6,803 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Eli Samaha sold 20 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $504.00.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV remained flat at $37.47 during trading on Friday. 1,180,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,002. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. Synovus Financial's revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

