Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells 8,988 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TT traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $320.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $174.66 and a 12-month high of $338.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

