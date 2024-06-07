Insider Selling: Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Insider Sells $20,356.55 in Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) insider Eyal C. Attar sold 14,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $20,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at $133,527.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $1.27 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

