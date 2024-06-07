Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Bank of America

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.87.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

INSP opened at $156.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.69. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,081 shares of company stock worth $12,840,253. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.