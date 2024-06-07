International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.41.
IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
NYSE IFF opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.
