International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.30

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 3620535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $139,332 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 82.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after buying an additional 2,755,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

