Internet Computer Price Tops $11.55 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.36 billion and approximately $158.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $11.55 or 0.00016738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00048351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,103,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,502,679 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

