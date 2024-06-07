Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Position Raised by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Intevac worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 256,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 2,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

Intevac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.