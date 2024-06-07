Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $573.76. 647,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,686. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.30 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $623.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

