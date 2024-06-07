Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Intuit worth $583,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $574.90. 434,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.30 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

