Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 2.2%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 639,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,651,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $560.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.