Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,523,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Invesco QQQ worth $1,852,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.97. 12,259,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,421,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.52. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $465.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

