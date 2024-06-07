Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $460.11 and last traded at $459.57. 8,099,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 42,637,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.37.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.52.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.4% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 42,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.