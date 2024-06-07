Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading Down 3.8%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 8,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 11,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Invesque Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.10. The stock has a market cap of C$14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.84 million for the quarter. Invesque had a negative net margin of 47.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.