Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

