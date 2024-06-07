IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.88. 1,088,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,008,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $277,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 697,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IonQ by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IonQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

