iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Trading 0.8% Higher

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.36. 23,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 116,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJP. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 437,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 183,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter.

