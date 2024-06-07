Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Walter C. Rakowich Sells 954 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of IRM opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.
