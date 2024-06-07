Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Walter C. Rakowich Sells 954 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.