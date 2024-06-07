iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,959 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,554,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $102.10. The stock had a trading volume of 546,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.87.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.