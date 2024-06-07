iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.13

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.13 and last traded at $117.13, with a volume of 950129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.71.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

