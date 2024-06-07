iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.59

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.59 and last traded at $93.55, with a volume of 53736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.04.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,117,000 after purchasing an additional 481,619 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

