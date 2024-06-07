iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 1,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028.
