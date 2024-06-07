iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $515,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $81.45. 11,409,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,210,111. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

