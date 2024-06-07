iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,093,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 502,467 shares.The stock last traded at $41.93 and had previously closed at $41.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $647.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 101,776 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

