iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,119 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,107 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 148,483 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,330,000 after buying an additional 727,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,795,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 700,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,198,000 after buying an additional 79,710 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EWT stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

