iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156,995 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,274,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after buying an additional 103,652 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,724,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $351.84. 146,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,997. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $352.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

