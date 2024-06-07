iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $304.11

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $304.11 and last traded at $304.03, with a volume of 84707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

