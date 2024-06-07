iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $130.24

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.24 and last traded at $130.23, with a volume of 20731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 194,237 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.