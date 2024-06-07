iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,598 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $29,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,535,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,394,000 after buying an additional 81,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. 463,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,798. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

