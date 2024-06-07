IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 target price on IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

ISO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities raised shares of IsoEnergy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of ISO stock opened at C$3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market cap of C$701.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.10. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$5.40.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

