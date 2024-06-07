Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Down 5.1%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 113,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 525,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IE
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Electric
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.