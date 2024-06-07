Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.18.

A number of research firms have commented on JACK. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $260,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $425,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

