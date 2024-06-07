Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Up 6%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $29.15. 1,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

