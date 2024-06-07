Jayesh Sahasi Sells 2,680 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $15,490.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 3,634 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $21,113.54.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 856.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 420,455 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 413.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 196,472 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 32.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

